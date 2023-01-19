Te Mahi Ako appoints Dr Sian Clancy

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 20:33

Dr Sian Clancy has joined Te Mahi Ako as general manager of Education.

Dr Clancy comes to Te Mahi Ako from Drug Free Sport New Zealand, where she was General Manager Athlete Services.

Based in Auckland, Dr Clancy is a passionate advocate of active recreation, and was a netball coach, player and educator with Netball New Zealand for three years. She then worked at Drug Free Sport for eight years, where she completed her PhD while in her full-time GM role, and being mum to her now six-year-old.

Dr Clancy has a bachelor in sport coaching, a Master of Education, and did her doctoral degree in education interventions for adolescent athletes. She was drawn to the Education general manager role at Te Mahi Ako because it blended multiple areas of focus for her - education, cultural capability, people leadership and active recreation.

"To me, the sectors that we operate in are the ones that give people that next level to their lives. That is the real inspiration for me," Dr Clancy says.

"So I’m really excited about the opportunity to support the education pathways that assist learners in this space to meet their potential, particularly where they may not have found those pathways through traditional academic channels."

"We are very fortunate to have someone of Dr Clancy’s calibre joining our team," says Te Mahi Ako acting chief executive Maren Frerichs.

"This is an exciting year for us as we get settled in as an independent work-based learning provider, and in this new incarnation we see huge potential to expand what we offer to our learners.

"As the leader of our Education team, including our quality, assessment and education development streams, Dr Clancy will play a big part in helping us to conceive and realise our goals, so we’re thrilled to welcome her aboard," Ms Frerichs says.