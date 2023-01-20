NZ's 'first oat flat white chocolate bar hits shelves'

Friday, 20 January, 2023 - 06:00

From the city where the flat white was invented comes New Zealand’s first Oat Flat White chocolate bar, the newest collaboration from two of Wellington’s best-known tastemakers.

Wellington Chocolate Factory’s new vegan bar features Havana Coffee’s Pacifica blend and pays homage to the capital, its foodies and the renowned flat white as the city marks Wellington Anniversary weekend. The new chocolate is a strictly limited release, with only 1000 bars available. It follows in the footsteps of 2016’s Cuban Coffee Bar and the hugely popular Coffee Milk bar released in 2020 - now a permanent WCF offering.

Gabe Davidson, WCF co-founder, says the Oat Flat White Bar brings together two of life’s pleasures - cocoa and coffee beans - resulting in a creamy, beautiful and sweet chocolate bar. "Havana’s Pacifica Blend is upfront and lingers long after the chocolate has been eaten. The oat is perfectly balanced, resulting in a creamy, vegan coffee delight," he says. The Oat Flat White is the first white chocolate bar made by the chocolate makers for general release; however, the bar’s appearance is more similar to milk chocolate due to the Pacifica coffee beans. Before turning his hand to cocoa beans, Davidson’s first passion was coffee, and he owned several shops in Melbourne. He says the Oat Flat White Bar is a perfect way to celebrate Wellington’s renowned coffee culture and foodie scene.

"When you think of coffee, you think of Wellington. There’s something magical that happens when you combine coffee and chocolate. After the incredible demand for our first Oat Bar - which sold out in hours when first released last year - we’re excited to follow it up with our take on an Oat Flat White, just in time for a weekend that celebrates everything Wellington," he says.

Havana recently released its canned Five Star Flat White cold brew and says that while oat isn’t the ‘new kid on the block’ for plant-based alternatives, it has become the go-to for people with intolerances, driving demand for it. 100 of the limited-release Oat Flat White Bar are available at WCF’s Eva Street and Chaffers Street Stores this weekend. The bar can also be purchased online and will be shipped from Tuesday, 24 January.