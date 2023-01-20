More agency and authority needed to grow Kaupapa Maori Education - Te Pae Roa

Friday, 20 January, 2023 - 12:50

"Te Pae Roa’s second report continues to support the Associate Minister of Education's goal of increasing the number of tamariki in Kaupapa MÄori education but recommends that to achieve that goal, MÄori must be given more agency and authority over its future", Chair of Te Pae Roa, Dr Wayne Ngata said today.

"In July last year, following Te Pae Roa’s second round of engagement, we completed the final of our second report to the Associate Minister of Education on the future of Kaupapa MÄori Education and MÄori Medium education.

"Although we submitted that report to the Minister in July, our report was included in a Cabinet paper the Minister intended to present to his colleagues, and Te Pae Roa was unable to publically release its recommendations until that process was completed.

"The Cabinet paper was presented to the MÄori Crown relations Cabinet Committee in December 2022 - and now we are able to share the recommendations we put forward.

"Based on the feedback we received, we recommended that:

Work progressed towards the establishment of a new statutory entityThe design of the entity is done in partnershipA transition plan is developed to transfer power and responsibilities to the new entityThat this work is the focus of a third round of engagement

"The Cabinet Committee considered the Minister’s paper and has not ruled out the establishment of a separate entity but has recommended that a work programme and transition plan be developed before the establishment of an entity is fully considered.

"This does add an extra step to our process - but the end goal to deliver more agency and authority over Kaupapa MÄori Education remains in place.

"Te Pae Roa believes that undertaking this work alongside the Ministry will put us all in a better position to establish an independent entity for Kaupapa MÄori Education in the future.