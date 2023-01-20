Have your say on the Mangakino Lakefront - Taupo District Council

Friday, 20 January, 2023 - 14:19

People of Mangakino, it is time to have your say on the future of your lakefront.

TaupÅ District Council staff will be holding engagement events on the lakefront redevelopment, on 4 and 7 February.

District parks manager Greg Hadley says there will be a draft plan available for guidance at these engagement events, but it is important to remember this is only a draft and most aspects are up for discussion.

"We know members of this community have been really eager to have their say on the redevelopment, and this is their chance," Mr Hadley says.

"We’re equally interested in hearing everyone’s ideas. We have always wanted this project to be as collaborative as possible, so come along and join the discussion."

Northern TaupÅ District community engagement advisor Gillian Smith says as Mangakino grows, the lakefront will continue to be a focal point for the community and there will be exciting new opportunities to enhance and improve these areas.

"It is important that these changes are driven by what local people need and want," she says.

"Now is the time for the community to articulate what it means to be a unique and beautiful lakeside town and describe how this might look and feel in the future."

Mangakino lakefront community engagement events:

- Saturday 4 February, 10am to 11am at St John Mangakino Ambulance Station.

- Tuesday 7 February, 6pm to 7pm at St John Mangakino Ambulance Station.

For more information about what is happening at the Mangakino lakefront, head to www.taupodc.govt.nz/council/projects/mangakino-lakefront-development.