Stuff poll shows respondents say Chris Hipkins should be next leader

Friday, 20 January, 2023 - 18:00

14% say Ardern’s resignation may, or will change the way they vote

The first poll since Jacinda Ardern’s resignation has given a strong endorsement to Chris Hipkins as the next leader of the Labour party.

However, 39% of respondents said that knowing what they know today, they would vote for National, while 25% said they would vote for Labour and 16% would vote for ACT.

The survey results of 25,758 readers were weighted by age, gender and region to reflect Stats NZ population statistics, providing a more realistic perspective on the mood of the nation.

The survey, which was live between 9am and 3.30pm Friday, found that 41% of respondents think Chris Hipkins should be the next Labour leader. Kiritapu Allan came in second place at 15% and Nanaia Mahuta came in third at 5%.

56% of respondents believed it was good that Jacinda Ardern resigned now, while 19% thought she should have seen out her term. 22% indicated they were impartial.

The survey also showed that Ardern’s resignation may influence how people intend to vote in the upcoming election. 81% say it will not, or is unlikely to change how they intend to vote, while 14% say it may, or definitely will, influence their choice of political party.