Stuff poll shows respondents say Chris Hipkins should be next leader

|
[ login or create an account ]
14% say Ardern’s resignation may, or will change the way they vote
The first poll since Jacinda Ardern’s resignation has given a strong endorsement to Chris Hipkins as the next leader of the Labour party.
However, 39% of respondents said that knowing what they know today, they would vote for National, while 25% said they would vote for Labour and 16% would vote for ACT.
The survey results of 25,758 readers were weighted by age, gender and region to reflect Stats NZ population statistics, providing a more realistic perspective on the mood of the nation.
The survey, which was live between 9am and 3.30pm Friday, found that 41% of respondents think Chris Hipkins should be the next Labour leader. Kiritapu Allan came in second place at 15% and Nanaia Mahuta came in third at 5%.
56% of respondents believed it was good that Jacinda Ardern resigned now, while 19% thought she should have seen out her term. 22% indicated they were impartial.
The survey also showed that Ardern’s resignation may influence how people intend to vote in the upcoming election. 81% say it will not, or is unlikely to change how they intend to vote, while 14% say it may, or definitely will, influence their choice of political party.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice