One Powerball player wins $4.3 million

|
[ login or create an account ]
A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be on cloud nine after winning $4.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the second Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just days after a $23.5 million Powerball prize was won by an Auckland couple. The $23.5 million winners are looking forward to helping their families.
Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Foxton Beach Four Square, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice