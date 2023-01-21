One Powerball player wins $4.3 million

Saturday, 21 January, 2023 - 20:54

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be on cloud nine after winning $4.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the second Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just days after a $23.5 million Powerball prize was won by an Auckland couple. The $23.5 million winners are looking forward to helping their families.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Foxton Beach Four Square, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.