Ten Lotto players win Second Division

Saturday, 21 January, 2023 - 21:13

Ten lucky Lotto players will be toasting a special win after each winning $25,153 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $39,475. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

New World Orewa / Orewa

MyLotto (+PB) / Auckland

Paper Plus Ponsonby / Auckland

New World Matamata / Matamata

MatatÄ Superfoods / WhakatÄne

Pak N Save HÄwera / HÄwera

MyLotto / West Coast

Pak n Save Riccarton / Christchurch

Hornby Mall Lotto / Christchurch

Elles Rd New World / Invercargill

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

