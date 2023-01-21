Ten Lotto players win Second Division

|
Ten lucky Lotto players will be toasting a special win after each winning $25,153 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $39,475. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Store / Location
New World Orewa / Orewa
MyLotto (+PB) / Auckland
Paper Plus Ponsonby / Auckland
New World Matamata / Matamata
MatatÄ Superfoods / WhakatÄne
Pak N Save HÄwera / HÄwera
MyLotto / West Coast
Pak n Save Riccarton / Christchurch
Hornby Mall Lotto / Christchurch
Elles Rd New World / Invercargill
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.
