Third Police Minister in seven months 'concerns dairies and businesses'

Monday, 23 January, 2023 - 07:21

The serious ongoing crime emergency is not helped by a revolving door of Police Ministers with Stuart Nash, the third (but acting) Police Minister, in just over seven months.

"How does the third Police Minister since June instil confidence among retailers who are ramraided daily, let alone, the thin blue line of Police?" asked Sunny Kashal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group Incorporated.

"Kiwis are concerned about crime and we met the incoming Prime Minister on 19 October 2022, when he was Police Minister. We gave him our plan to combat crime and were promised a fulsome reply. A reply we have never received.

"Now, that starts all over again with yet another Police Minister. Stuart Nash is only the acting Minister for the moment and we’d be gutted if he was another placeholder.

"As it stands, 15% of Cabinet have been Police Minister in the past seven months. If that does not scream crisis, we do not know what does. Especially if we see a fourth Minister.

"This revolving door of Police Ministers tells criminals all they need to know. To combat crime, we need consistency from the top down. It also needs a Minister who listens to victims and not to criminals or academic theorists" Mr Kaushal said.