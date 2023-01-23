Workshops filling up for Creative Marlborough consultation - Marlborough DC

Monday, 23 January, 2023 - 09:57

The first of three workshops to develop a new Marlborough Arts and Creative Strategy is full.

Project Manager Nicola Neilson, who is leading the review, said it was great to see such strong interest.

"There are still places on the 28 February and 4 April workshops but the one on 31 January is full."

The workshops are at the Scenic Hotel, Blenheim on those dates, and begin at 5.30pm.

Nicola said the workshops aim to gather individual and collective thoughts on the challenges and aspirations for Marlborough's arts and culture sector.

The Council wants to bring together everyone in the arts and creative sector to develop a broad community vision and strategy for art and creativity for the next decade."

"I encourage anyone with an interest who wants their voice heard to register for one of the workshops."