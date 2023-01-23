'KidsCan and The Warehouse Group team up give Kiwi kids a better start'

Monday, 23 January, 2023 - 10:31

KidsCan and The Warehouse Group team up to give thousands of Kiwi kids a better start to the school year

Pictured: A selection of products The Warehouse Group is donating to KidsCan.

The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery are donating 100,000 classroom essentials to KidsCan for 73 schools from Kaitaia to Invercargill.

Anna Shipley, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for The Warehouse Group says: "We’re pleased to be working with KidsCan to help make sure these 73 schools have everything they need to start the year well. Starting back at school is a big moment for Kiwi kids and KidsCan play an important role in taking some of the pressure off families at what can be an expensive time. We hope the donated stationery, sun hats and vouchers for these schools make a difference."

Alongside the donation, The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery are fundraising for KidsCan in all stores.

"We’re also making it easy for our customers to help support KidsCan and the work they do. From now until February 7, you can add $1 for KidsCan at our checkouts. All money raised will be used to help KidsCan to get food, jackets, shoes and other essentials to kids who need them."

KidsCan Chief Executive Officer Julie Chapman said, "Thank you to The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery for making this happen, I know the kids will be so excited to receive these school essentials. The soaring cost of living means families are struggling just to afford food, let alone cover all the costs as children go back to school. Support like this from The Warehouse and their customers will mean these kids can start the year with the tools they need to learn."