NZ Fringe Festival - LIMITS by Bonnie Curtis Projects

Monday, 23 January, 2023 - 12:01

In a powerful and moving solo performance, Australian dance company, Bonnie Curtis Projects will take to the stage as part of NZ Fringe Festival on 21st to 25th February at Te Auaha, PÅneke (Wellington).

Choreographed and performed by Bonnie Curtis, LIMITS challenges audiences to confront how disability influences our ideas of beauty in a world obsessed with perfection. Sabotaged by her internal limitations, the performance is a manifestation of her insecurity and self-hate as it unfolds on stage.

Described as, "outrageous, comedic and thought-provoking" by Sydney Arts Guide, Bonnie draws on her own experiences with invisible disability and functional impairment to create the powerful performance.

"There’s this idea that dancers can’t have a disability because they can’t dance, and to be a woman with a disability is to be some kind of hideous creature. Unfeminine. Unwomanly. That’s the idea behind making the work (Limits). To express the other side that people don’t see at first glance." Bonnie said. She has personal experience with how these perceptions can impact and harm people.

"It’s important to us we create works that support stories told by female artists with disability, because research shows there’s still a gender imbalance in big funding and programming for women in the dance industry."

"It’s thanks to programs like NZ Fringe who help us celebrate the strength of independent dance culture, and the high calibre of women shaping the industry."

Fast becoming known for its combination of performance styles, this solo work, part of the month-long festival program, will captivate and challenge audiences.

Jeni Wilson, of Weekend Notes Melbourne described Bonnie Curtis Projects work as, "unique and clever combination of dance styles, theatre, satire and comedy… interactive, provocative and relatable."