Customs arrests Wairarapa man for objectionable publications

Monday, 23 January, 2023 - 14:36

Customs arrested a Wairarapa man at the weekend for the possession and importation of objectionable publications that depict the sexual abuse of children. The defendant has appeared at a special hearing at Wellington District Court this morning.

The 42-year-old Filipino national arrived at Wellington Airport last Saturday (21 January) from a holiday in the Philippines. He was searched and arrested by Customs investigators after child sexual abuse images were located on two of his phones.

A search warrant was carried out at his Wairarapa home on Monday (23 January), with additional electronic devices seized for further examination. Investigations are ongoing and further charges may result from in-depth forensic analysis of the man's devices.

Cam Moore, Customs Manager Investigations, said Customs was initially alerted to the alleged offending by an overseas-based social media chat platform and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

"Unfortunately, reporting on the online sexual exploitation of children continues to increase every year in New Zealand. This is abhorrent offending, with real victims and real consequences."

"Customs alongside our partners in Police and the Department of Internal Affairs, as well as our global partners, are strongly committed to doing everything we can to deal with this offending as it crosses our borders."

The defendant was granted bail, with his next Court appearance set for 13 February 2023.

The maximum penalty for each of the two charges he faces is ten years’ imprisonment.

If you have concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in, or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the Police immediately.