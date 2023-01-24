Shared health goals sees Southern Cross partner with Round the Bays

Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 - 08:51

A shared goal of providing a fun way for people to invest in their health and wellbeing has spurred a new partnership, with Southern Cross signing on as the naming rights sponsor for New Zealand’s largest fun run, Round the Bays.

Southern Cross Round the Bays is the country’s oldest and most iconic fun run, suitable for all ages and fitness stages, and has natural synergies with Southern Cross’s health and wellbeing goals, Chris White, CEO of Southern Cross Healthcare, says.

"The Southern Cross Healthy Futures Report 2022 indicated that 67 per cent of New Zealanders are concerned they are not as fit as they should be, topping the list of their greatest health concerns. And two thirds of those surveyed for the Kantar report said they were not getting enough exercise.

"At Southern Cross we have a vision of healthier years for more New Zealanders, so we are proud to partner with an event that provides an achievable goal encouraging people to get active and have some fun while giving it a go." White highlighted studies showing that walking and running can have a great impact on our physical and mental health. A study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that running for 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour reduces the risk of major depression by 26 per cent. White added that taking part in a group social event with friends is a great way to start being more active that doesn’t feel like hard work.

Southern Cross Round the Bays will be held on Sunday 5 March this year. It follows an 8.4km course from Auckland’s city centre, along the TÄmaki Drive waterfront to St Heliers. Alternatively participants can do a virtual version, choosing their own route anywhere in Aotearoa, or the world, Henry McLernon, Stuff Events Director says.

"We already have people signed up from Germany, the US, UK, and Australia. It’s an incredible day, and fantastic to see that its 50-year legacy means that some of those that take part with their children, were kids who took part with their parents in the past. "It is a drawcard for whÄnau, friends, workplaces and teams and an ideal way to get fit while having fun. We are excited to partner with Southern Cross and encourage people to make the event one of their 2023 fitness goals."

Registrations are now open for the 51st Southern Cross Round the Bays. Participants can also choose to do a virtual app version from anywhere in the world, between March 5 and March 12, 2023.