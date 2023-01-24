'Surf Life Saving NZ implores beachgoers to choose a lifeguarded beach'

Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 - 09:19

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is pleading with beachgoers to visit safeswim.org.nz to choose beaches patrolled by lifeguards, and always swim between the red and yellow flags to prevent more beach fatalities this summer.

SLSNZ’s Chief Operations Officer Chris Emmett says, "Our hearts go out to those who have lost a family member. All of the incidents this past week have occurred outside of the patrol flags or outside of patrol times and locations, and could have been avoided.

"We have two long weekends, Auckland Anniversary and Waitangi Day, coming up and we know people will want to head to the beach. Last year our patrols rescued 726 people, and despite a record number of drownings across the country, there were no drownings between our red and yellow flags.

"To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, we ask you to head to a beach where there are lifeguards and swim between the flags, as that’s the safest place to swim."

Beachgoers can check the Safeswim website, see safeswim.org.nz for patrol hours and locations; it has over 90 Lifeguard Patrol locations across the country.

Chris Emmett says, "Keep it safe, keep it smart, and stay within your limits. Be sure to watch out for rip currents that can carry you away from shore and be smart around rocks. Please don’t overestimate your ability in the water, and never swim or surf alone."

If you observe someone in trouble in the water, call 111 and ask for the Police. They are in direct contact with all the marine rescue services around the country.