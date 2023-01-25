Black dog swimming challenge to save youth lives

Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 - 11:58

Less than three weeks to the biggest physical challenge of his life, the Due Drop Hope Challenge to raise money for youth counselling, Mike King is embarking on a gruelling "training session" in Blenheim.

He will be joining Marlborough legend George Glover, who has set himself the task of swimming 40 kilometers per day for 10 days, to raise $100,000 for King’s youth mental health charity I Am Hope.

It will be the 20 year-old ultra-distance swimmer’s first day of the challenge, and King is flying to the city to spend the day with him, and to "smash out" 10 kilometers alongside.

"It’s perfect timing, because January 28th marks one year exactly since I learned to swim. Now I am going to give my best to swim 10 kilometers. I couldn’t even swim 25 meters a year ago.

"This stuff inspires me. Pushing myself alongside people who’re absolutely thrashing their bodies to raise money for our kids inspires me. As long as we’re all giving it our best, that’s good enough, because our kids need us," he says.

"So come along and support, bring the kids down and cheer us on. I don’t know about George, but I know I am going to need it, I ain’t no Flipper!" adds King.

Glover was initially poised to swim 300 kilometers from New Brighton Pier to Whites Bay in Marlborough, but a weather bomb changed his plans. Now he has moved inland, and will attempt to swim 20 loops of Lake Rotoiti at St Arnaud.

Each loop is approximately 20 kilometers, which means the young Marlburian will have to cover a whopping 400 kilometers to complete his latest challenge, which begins on January 28th and ends (hopefully) on Waitangi Weekend.

While disappointed to defer the coastal challenge which he had spent many months training for physically and mentally, Glover maintained his usual positive attitude.

"I am looking at swimming six hours, with six hours rest. There will be other challenges along the way but I am still just as focussed on reaching the fundraising goal," he says.

The funds raised will provide more than 800 counselling sessions for New Zealand’s most at-risk youth.

This isn’t the first time the third-year Canterbury University student has dipped his toes into the water on behalf of youth mental health or fundraised impressive sums. In 2020, his "Black Dog Swim" saw him swim the 61.5 kilometers length of the Queen Charlotte Sound and back again, raising more than $60,000 for I Am Hope.

The following year he prompted his university mates to stage New Zealand’s first Cricket Marathon, raising $45,000 for I Am Hope while running a marathon in an overnight game of backyard cricket.

"The kid’s unstoppable. Just look at what he’s doing for our kids through these insane challenges, and we want him to know how much we appreciate it," says King.