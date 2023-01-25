1996 image of PM Chris Hipkins as schoolboy activist found in "Campaign" documentary

Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 - 13:16

An image of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins as a schoolboy supporter of Labour candidate Alick Shaw has turned up in "Campaign", the famed cinema documentary about the 1996 Wellington Central election contest. At the time Hipkins was Head Prefect at Hutt Valley Memorial Technical College.

Filmmaker Tony Sutorius says its an unexpected delight. "It'd be fair to say the film is full of people who imagined themselves being Prime Minister one day. Its a damned hoot that this kid in the background was the one who finally made it" he says.

"Campaign" is now available to watch free online, on YouTube and New Zealand On Screen..

Campaign on YouTube

https://youtu.be/vXeLjlwyyJA

Campaign on New Zealand On Screen

https://www.nzonscreen.com/title/campaign