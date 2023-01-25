Media release: New shipping line welcomed to CentrePort

Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 - 13:58

Wellingtonians may notice a new visitor to the harbour, with the arrival of container service T.S Lines, to CentrePort.

Early Wednesday morning, the T.S Tianjin made its maiden call into Te Whanganui-a-tara, as CentrePort tug ‘Tiaki’ put on a warm welcome with its fire-fighting equipment. CentrePort pilot Royston Skucek provided expert local guidance from the Tianjin’s bridge to aid its first ever journey into Wellington harbour.

The T.S Tianjin is part of the fleet that will be calling into Wellington regularly, giving importers and exporters of the central New Zealand region increased access to Chinese based ports.

CentrePort General Manager - Commercial and Break Bulk, Andrew Locke, says:

"Haere mai T.S Lines and thank you for calling into CentrePort."

"Our team are proud to have secured T.S Lines as a new service and we recognise the potential trade benefits for the wider region."

"It's been a very difficult time for New Zealand’s supply chain, and what we know is that shippers are looking for options to build resilience into their trade pathways, so via T.S Lines, importers and exporters now have a new option to use CentrePort’s increased capacity which became operational in early 2022."