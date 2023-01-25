Horizons launches new passenger transport brand Connect

Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 - 16:30

Horizons Regional Council has rolled out their new public transport brand Connect.

Connect will take over from the generic Horizons branding on the public buses throughout the region and will be how Horizons refers to public transport services moving forward.

Connect was chosen as the brand name to be easy to remember and clearly relate to public transport while allowing room for future multi-modal growth, says chair of Horizons’ passenger transport committee Sam Ferguson.

"The core on-bus brand is full of colour so the buses stand out and our services are more inviting to current and future users," says Cr Ferguson.

"Public transport is going to see significant growth in our region, building a recognisable brand and fleet is key to that growth.

"The timetables and on-street information have been simplified to make it easier for users as we work to make our public transport more accessible for our communities.

"Connect will launch first in Whanganui with the new high-frequency route that begins on 18 February."

Cr Ferguson says users across the region will see a phased approach of the new branding appearing over the next 12 months and beyond.

"Current users don’t have to worry about anything happening suddenly or needing to familiarise themselves with changes to services.

"However, what they will notice is a more colourful display of updates on social media, timetables and on bus graphics over time."

For more information about Connect services please see https://www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport

Alongside the changes mentioned above the following service enhances are also planned or have happened recently: A new app with real-time tracking and push notifications for each route coming in February.

Real-time tracking is on most services across the region.

Text-stop information rolled out over the next few months.

Stocktake of regional and inter-regional, local and targeted public transport services in operation across the region to identify gaps in services.

Regional land transport plan review.