Healthy Harold teams up with Barnardos helpline - Barnardos

Thursday, 26 January, 2023 - 09:38

School-aged children attending the Healthy Harold programme on health and wellbeing will now be able to learn about the free counselling helpline, 0800 What’s Up, and understand how to get help from trained counsellors, either via chat or over the phone.

Barnardos 0800 What’s Up is the only helpline in Aotearoa offering free counselling service to tamariki and rangatahi from 5-19 years. As the largest health education provider in the country, Life Education Trust has educators, and its mascot Harold, the giraffe working with 86% of New Zealand primary and intermediate schools. Educators cover identity, self-worth, resilience, peer pressure, the effects of bullying, being kind to others and where to go for help, including, now, 0800 What’s Up.

"Schools have increasingly been asking for support in the critical area of mental health and wellbeing. Our reporting shows that 88% of school leaders see anxiety as an issue for students, with 35% reporting it as a significant issue, so we’re hoping to support these young people through this partnership," says Life Education Trust Chief Executive, John O’Connell.

"Through our early intervention approach, our Barnardos trained counsellors focus on helping build resilience, empowering children and young people by supporting them to solve their own problems, providing tools and strategies, before things get too hard," says Barnardos Chief Executive, Mike Munnelly.

This unique partnership between the two organisations hopes to help thousands of tamariki going through difficult times.

"The iconic Harold the giraffe and Life Education Trust’s educators will be great advocates for 0800 What’s Up, helping us reach all tamariki who needs us across Aotearoa," says Munnelly.

"It is reassuring for tamariki to know that if they feel overwhelmed they can speak to or web chat with a counsellor skilled in working with young people," says O’Connell.