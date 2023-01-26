New northern lake engagement partner eager to help - TDC

Thursday, 26 January, 2023 - 10:38

Gillian Smith is TaupÅ District Council’s new engagement partner for the northern lake settlements.

This newly created role will help connect community groups and organisations to give these smaller communities and interest groups a greater voice in Council’s planning and delivery of services.

"I am very pleased to be appointed into this new role," she says.

"There is a lot of work to be done to support rural communities around the northern lake region. Working with all sectors of our communities will be a wonderful opportunity to enhance these areas and drive forward change. Together we will make a difference, I’m sure."

The areas covered by the new role include Kinloch, Tihoi, Marotiri, Tirohanga, Whakamaru, Mangakino, Ätiamuri, Orananui, WairÄkei, River Road, and Rangitaiki.

Gillian moved to TaupÅ 13 years ago with her husband and three sons, and has been an active member of the community while working in event management roles.

Prior to moving to New Zealand, she was a senior officer at a local authority working on community development initiatives within rural communities. As a farmer’s daughter, she understands the challenges posed by rural living as well as the benefits of living in such beautiful locations.

TaupÅ District Council senior community engagement advisor Hayley Nicholson says Council is "very excited" to have Gillian onboard.

"Gillian’s role focuses on providing opportunities to bring the community into the problem solving and decision-making process," she says.

"With this in mind, she is keen to connect with individuals and groups from across the northern district to learn more about who they are and what matters to them. I encourage anyone who is interested to meet with Gillian to make contact."

Gillian will be in her office at the Mangakino Library from 10am to 4pm on Mondays and Fridays. She welcomes drop-ins, so be sure to go in and say hello.