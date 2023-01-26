Windier nor’east flow with NZ for 7 days -WeatherWatch

Thursday, 26 January, 2023 - 12:50

NZ basically has the same weather pattern for the next full week ahead with north to north east winds surging up at times, along with heavy rain in the north and north west of the North Island.

A weak but noticeable low in the Tasman Sea coupled with a powerful high pressure zone centred near the Chathams means we have several days of similar weather coming up.

The weather will move around a bit - so while similar each day there may be some subtle differences that make it a more positive outlook.

To drill down deeper please visit RuralWeather.co.nz or WeatherWatch.co.nz

Video can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJiS6y8_QsQ

Article can be viewed at:

https://www.weatherwatch.co.nz/content/video-windier-noreast-flow-with-nz-for-7-days/