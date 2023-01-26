PRINZ Awards now open

Thursday, 26 January, 2023 - 15:07

PRINZ has secured a top Australian creative and marcomms specialist as a lead judge for this year’s PRINZ awards, which have just opened for entry.

Chris Savage, business growth specialist and principal of The Savage Company, will join more than 50 local PR professionals in assessing the top public relations works of 2022. He was named Mumbrella 2020 Industry Leader of the Year, covering creative and marcomms industry, and won the PRIA Gold Targets 2020 President’s Award for leadership and contribution, among other accolades.

"I am delighted to be a judge again at the PRINZ Awards. The NZ PR industry sets high benchmarks, and I’ve always been so impressed with the entries, and learnt a lot," Chris says.

Head judges, Denise Mackay , Director of Communications, Engagement and Events at Te Puni KÅkiri, and Andrew Pirie, communications consultant and Chair of the Spark Foundation, believe the last year was a pivotal moment for public relations.

Denise Mackay said, "As the country emerges from the restrictions, interruptions and turmoil that Covid has created, I think there is a much deeper understanding and appreciation for public relations and effective communication. We’re excited to see what this year brings."

Andrew Pirie added, "We were impressed with the entries in last year’s awards, many reflecting the awesome mahi done during the pandemic. This year, we are predicting a greater focus on innovation, audience insight and diversity, as communicators respond and adapt to the realities of Covid in our communities, and to more challenging economic times."

As the country’s longest running and most prestigious PR honours, the PRINZ Awards will see judges from across in house, agency and government roles review the best work of the last year across 17 categories. A panel of head judges, including Chris Savage, review the top entries and select the Supreme Award winner.

Winners of the Supreme Award in 2022 was WaipÄ District Council for an extensive community relations campaign, What’s Next WaipÄ? Sally Sheedy, its Group Manager Customer and Community Services, said winning the award recognised the hard work of a broad team of people, strongly guided by a strategic communications approach.

"It was very satisfying to see those efforts recognised by our professional body."

There are 13 sector and four team categories in the PRINZ Awards, which are in their 49th year. Despite Covid, last year’s awards attracted 86 entries and PRINZ is encouraging communications people from across the profession to enter. "It really is the ultimate accolade within the PR profession to say your work has been judged by leading professionals as the best in this dynamic industry," Denise Mackay said.

Entries are open at https://prinz.org.nz/prinz-awards, submissions close 17 February with the Awards ceremony scheduled for late May this year.