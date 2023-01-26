Excitement builds as new Mosgiel pool nears completion - Dunedin CC

Thursday, 26 January, 2023 - 16:12

Construction of the new Mosgiel Pool is continuing at pace, and the modern facility has a brand new name - carved from ancient waterways - to boot.

Te RÅ«nanga o ÅtÄkou has gifted the name Te Puna o Whakaehu, which acknowledges the original name of Silverstream. Te Puna translates to ‘the pool’, while Whakaehu is the KÄi Tahu name for the Silverstream that flows next to the building.

Te RÅ«nanga o ÅtÄkou Upoko Edward Ellison says, "We think Te Puna o Whakaehu is a perfect association for the building and its purpose, as well as the people who will be here enjoying themselves, exercising and recreating in the puna or pool, very much like how our people used to do with the Whakaehu."

Mayor Jules Radich says the Dunedin City Council is honoured to have been gifted the new name and is delighted with how construction of the stunning new community facility is taking shape.

"Te Puna o Whakaehu is on track for a mid-2023 opening. I’m sure the local community is eagerly anticipating being able to swim in Mosgiel once again and I think they’ll be blown away when they see the quality of their new facility," Mr Radich says.

"The new pool is a community-led project thanks to the vision and commitment of the Taieri Community Facilities Trust, which has done a magnificent job in its advocacy and fundraising.

"We’re also delighted to have been able to work with mana whenua to ensure that the significant stories unique to the area are acknowledged and celebrated in this project," he says.

The five new pools inside Te Puna o Whakaehu are nearing completion - an 8-lane 25m pool, a leisure pool, a hydrotherapy pool, spa pool, and a learner’s pool. All pools will have ramp access.

The main glass facade is being installed over the next two weeks, completing the last of the main structural install. The main plant installation is also nearing completion, with the commissioning phase of the project starting in late February to test all plant and equipment in the facility are functioning correctly.

Work on the carpark and landscaping are also progressing well. Paths will be created linking the pool to Mosgiel Memorial Park, Mosgiel Memorial Gardens and Peter Johnstone Park.