Fire and Emergency declares a restricted fire season for Otago's Alpine Zone

Friday, 27 January, 2023 - 08:01

Otago’s Alpine Zone is now in a restricted fire season, as of 8am this morning (27 January 2023) until further notice.

This includes the upper reaches of Lake Wanaka and Lake Hawea, Makarora, Matukituki Valley, and Glenorchy, through to Rat Point.

A restricted fire season means a permit is required to light a fire in the open air.

Otago’s Lakes and Central Zones remain in a prohibited fire season, which means a total open air fire ban.

Group Manager Nic McQuillan says the weather forecast for the Alpine zone has prompted this change.

"There will be little to no rain over the next few weeks, and the vegetation in the area is drying out," he says.

"We still have many holidaymakers in the area, and moving into a restricted season means activities such as lighting campfires and bonfires will need a permit.

"We ask that everyone remains vigilant and checks the conditions before lighting any fire," he says.

"With the history of large and uncontrolled fires at this time of year in the Otago district, it’s important to understand the risks of lighting any fire.

"The recent Mt Creighton fire has shown significant fires can ignite and spread quickly even in moderate fire danger periods," he says.

"Anyone with a permit will need to comply with specific conditions on their permit so they can light their fire safely. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz."