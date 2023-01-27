Regular bus timetable is back from February 1st - Otago Regional Council

Friday, 27 January, 2023 - 09:26

In response to customer demand the Otago Regional Council (ORC) is moving back to its regular bus timetable in Dunedin from Wednesday 1st February.

A reduced timetable will continue operating in Queenstown until June. The council has worked with operators to ensure the increased services will run smoothly at key times as far as is possible, says ORC Interim Transport Manager, Doug Rodgers. "Bus operators have been working hard to bring us a regular timetable in the face of a national shortage of drivers in both Dunedin and Queenstown."

"More drivers have been recruited for Dunedin which enables an increase in daily trips."

"There will be an increase in services, but we ask passengers to prepare for possible cancellations as the new timetable beds in."

The national bus driver shortage led to a reduced timetable being implemented for both centres in July, as has happened in centres elsewhere around the country