Emergency housing human rights concerns taken to the United Nations - HRC

Te KÄhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission has shared experiences of children and young people in emergency housing ahead of New Zealand’s review under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in Geneva this week.

"The government must be accountable for its emergency housing system. We’ve heard too many stories of children traumatised by emergency housing," says Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

"Emergency housing should provide a safe place for children. It must meet their human right to a decent home, grounded on Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It must be consistent with the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In December 2022, the Commission released its review of the emergency housing system, which found significant breaches of human rights. The review highlighted the stress that children and young people have experienced in emergency housing.

"We heard from young people who would rather live on the street than in emergency housing because they found it inappropriate, stressful and for some, traumatising. They told us their experiences taught them not to trust the government or social support providers," says Hunt.

Putting human rights and values such as manaakitanga at the centre of the government’s emergency housing system are needed to build ‘trust’ in the system, says Hunt.

Governments are periodically examined by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to make sure the government is fulfilling its obligations in relation to children’s rights. This examination is New Zealand’s 6th Review under the Convention, the last was in 2016. A New Zealand Government delegation is in Geneva to answer questions from the UN Committee about how the Government are progressing children’s rights in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Chief Commissioner has also lodged the Commission’s emergency housing report with the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal.

In 2020, previous UN Special Rapporteur, Leilani Farha, found in her visit to Aotearoa New Zealand that successive governments had contributed - by neglect - to a housing and human rights crisis.

Tangata Whenua experienced the violence of colonisation, where the Crown sought to dispossess them of lands, resources and their way of life.

"The over-representation of MÄori in emergency housing shows the ongoing impact of the process of colonisation.

"This understanding is fundamental to achieve improved housing outcomes for MÄori. The emergency housing system should respect tino rangatiratanga for MÄori, as obligated under te Tiriti o Waitangi," says Hunt.

Tangata Whenua, Pacific peoples, disabled people, single-parent families, children and young people are also more likely to face challenges in accessing adequate housing.

"Advocates and families told us there is a generation of children growing up in emergency housing with nowhere to call home. We urgently need to commit to a housing system that puts human rights at its heart, if we are going to deliver the human right to a decent home for everyone in Aotearoa," says Hunt.