Council roading programme achieves top Waka Kotahi rating - Kapiti Coast District Council

Friday, 27 January, 2023 - 11:47

KÄpiti Coast District Council has secured the top rating for the delivery of its roading programme in a recent Waka Kotahi audit.

The Waka Kotahi Procedural Investment Audit is done every three years to assess that government investment in local roading programmes is well managed and delivering value for money.

Waka Kotahi typically invests 51 per cent of Council’s $10-14m annual land transport programme.

The audit showed the Council’s contract management, financial processes and procurement procedures were sound.

Access and Transport manager Glen O’Connor says the "effective" rating received is the highest available and means Council is doing a great job of the financial administration and processes associated with funding claimed from Waka Kotahi.

"This is really important work our teams do on behalf of the community and the audit result is testament to a job well done," Mr O’Connor says.

"Making sure things like our contract management, procurement and financial processes are meeting the required standards helps us access the Waka Kotahi funding we need for our transport network.

"It’s not the kind of mahi people see but it is vitally important any Waka Kotahi investment is well managed and spent."

The audit report can be found here.