Ocean Flyer welcomes Japan Airlines (JAL) to the REGENT Family

Friday, 27 January, 2023 - 16:49

Ocean Flyer is incredibly excited to welcome Japan Airlines to the REGENT seaglider family as a key investor. The announcement, made today, is a significant development in Ocean Flyer's mission to bring REGENT's seagliders to the shores of Aotearoa New Zealand following its historic $700 million order for 25 seagliders, announced by CEO, Shah Aslam in April 2022.

REGENT and Japan Airlines Innovation Fund, a strategic fund that is the venture arm of Japan Airlines (JAL), one of the world’s premier carriers, have announced their new partnership today. This investment in REGENT serves as a first step in the exploration of incorporating seagliders into JAL’s global network and highlights its commitment to sustainable transportation. With this investment, REGENT has raised over $70 million to date.

"This strategic investment speaks to the growing adoption of seaglider technology by major airlines," said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of REGENT. "At REGENT, we’re at the helm of ushering in a completely new era in sustainable transportation, and JAL Innovation Fund’s investment gives us the resources and support that we need to unveil an innovative approach for regional travel at lower costs, faster speeds, and zero emissions."

"We are very pleased to make this investment in REGENT from our corporate venture capital fund (CVC), JAL Innovation Fund," says Yasushi Noda, Executive Officer, Senior Vice President - Digital Innovation at Japan Airlines. "We believe seagliders are a safe, sustainable, and economical solution and we are excited to work with REGENT to assess demand not only in Japan but around the world. We are delighted to add seagliders to JAL’s list of new challenges and are honored to work with REGENT to explore the possibilities of seagliders."

"Japan is recognized globally for its advancement in technology and innovation. Its transport systems, such as the Shinkansen bullet train inaugurated over 50 years ago (speeds that exceed 300 km/h) are world leading and have played a massive role in unlocking the prosperity in Japan. Having grown up in Tokyo, I had the opportunity to experience an efficient, fast and reliable transport system on a daily basis, as my main avenue of connection between home and school."

"As an airline JAL has a reputation for reliability and safety. JAL’s strategic investment in Regent signals its confidence in seagliders - another technological leap in transport which will revolutionize public transport by being fast, affordable, comfortable and sustainable."

"This is an historic day for the fast growing seaglider community around the world and I congratulate JAL on sharing our common global vision of a sustainable future," said Aslam.

In addition to the investment, REGENT and JAL are working together to explore opportunities for ecosystem development, bringing together relevant stakeholders to deliver the benefits of seagliders to new and underserved markets. REGENT’s investors to date include Thiel Capital, Y Combinator, Founders Fund, and Mark Cuban.