Water New Zealand welcomes new Chief Executives for Water Services Entities

Friday, 27 January, 2023 - 18:40

First step towards specialist workforce for water services across Aotearoa New Zealand

Water New Zealand welcomes the appointment of Jon Lamonte, Colin Crampton and Vaughan Payne as establishment chief executives for three of the new Water Service Entities.

Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says Jon Lamonte, Colin Crampton and Vaughan Payne bring considerable experience across water, infrastructure delivery and organisational change which will be vital in the transition from 67 Councils providing water services to four new entities.

"With asset values in excess of $60b the need for the Water Services Entities to have specialist and highly skilled workforce is clear. The appointment of establishment chief executives is the first step towards achieving this."

"With a significant infrastructure deficit to be addressed the creation of Water Services Entities whose sole focus is on drinking water, wastewater and stormwater is vital if efficiencies are to be achieved."

Water New Zealand looks forward to working with the establishment chief executives to address the challenges facing drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Water New Zealand is a national not for profit organisation that promotes the sustainable management and development of Aotearoa New Zealand’s Three Waters (drinking, waste and stormwater).

We provide and share technical advice, innovation and address issues of climate change, resilience and the environment.

Our 2800 members come from the full industry supply chain including professionals, engineers, technicians, consultants, researchers, academics and those employed in all aspects of water service delivery.

We support the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Mana o te Wai.

Ka ora te wai, ka ora te whenua, ka ora ngÄ tÄngata - if the water is healthy, the land is healthy, the people are healthy.