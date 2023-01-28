Update on transport network across Auckland after yesterday's flooding - Auckland Transport

Saturday, 28 January, 2023 - 12:47

Our thoughts are with Aucklanders impacted at this time by the extraordinary weather event yesterday and we are doing everything we can with our road maintenance and public transport partners to respond to the event and reinstate transport services.

Our teams at Auckland Transport have been working overnight to assess the damage from yesterday’s floods to our public transport and road networks.

We have been working with our road maintenance teams and public transport operators to ensure we are doing everything we can to get as many public transport services up and running and roads reopened where it’s safe to do so. Over night and this morning a number of roads have been able to be reopened. There remain approximately 30 road closures across the local road network excluding State Highways.

We are currently operating approximately 80% of our scheduled bus service timetable, and ferries are now operating on most routes other than Hobsonville Point. Trains are not operating because of KiwiRail’s weekend rail network closure, with rail bus replacements in place.

On the road network there are still a range of road closures in place, with Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi maintenance teams working to clear these closures when it is safe and practical to do so.

After a significant flooding event like yesterday there will be damage that is immediately obvious as well as damage that will take longer repair.

It will take time for us to assess and repair the damage caused by yesterday’s flooding, so we’re asking Aucklanders for their patience as we work through this carefully.

As always our priority is to keep Aucklanders safe when they’re travelling across our city, so there will be ongoing road closures when these are needed to keep people safe.

Thanks to Auckland’s public transport and roading workers for their mammoth work last night.

Public transport situation report

Bus

80% of bus services are operating including bus rail replacements, with cancellations due to water-damaged fleet and drivers unable to come to work. Due to road closures, there are significant bus detours in place There are no services in Warkworth this morning due to closed roads, with the route 998 and 996 service having resumed. Flooding occurred overnight at Ranui, Onehunga, Glenfield and Kaiwana Rd bus depots. Operators are still assessing damage and operating impact for Tuesday full timetable. No issues reported on Waiheke Island with services not affected by weather.

Train

No train services are running because of this weekend’s KiwiRail and City Rail Link rail network closure. Ambassadors are at the rail bus stops at Britomart, Newmarket and Otahuhu assisting customers. Rail Bus Replacements are operating.

Ferry

Most services are operating as normal this morning. Hobsonville weekend services are not operating due to debris in the water from multiple slips. This will be reviewed in the afternoon. Inner harbour services are delayed as they are running at slower speeds because of potential debris, with additional lookouts needed on vessels as a precaution.

Road network situation report

Most roads affected by surface flooding have reopened as flood waters have subsided. All available resources from our suppliers are assisting with the clean up and assessment of damage to the road network. There is a high degree of cooperation between suppliers. At this point the main focus is clearing slip debris and fallen trees from the road carriageway. There is some significant damage to our road infrastructure in the rural areas particularly the Rodney area. It will take some time to assess the full extent of the damage and permanent repairs due to the size of the network with emergency response is in place. Ahuroa Road, Upper Waiwera Road and Forest Hill Road remain closed but should reopen today when slips are cleared. Scenic Drive is also closed due to a substantial slip. We expect it to reopen in 2-3 days. A bridge on Mill Flat Road in Coatesville which has been washed away. We are working through options to restore access to residents being either a temporary diversion on a forestry road or a Bailey bridge. Roscommon Road remains closed at the intersection with Wiri Station Road due to flooding. Mill Road is also closed at the Redoubt Road intersection due to a large slip which is being cleared. On the North Shore Glenvar Road, Woodland Crescent and Wade River Road remain closed at specific locations. We have no reports of any major damage on Great Barrier Island or Waiheke Island at this stage.