AA Insurance is here to help

Saturday, 28 January, 2023 - 10:45

As Auckland wakes up to a state of emergency caused by the wild weather of the past 24 hours, AA Insurance is reassuring customers its claims teams are here to help.

To date, AA Insurance has received more than 110 claims relating to storm damage across home, contents and motor. As the full extent of the damage becomes clear, the insurer is standing by with extra team members on deck ready to support customers who need help.

Tom Bartlett, Head of Home Claims, AA Insurance, said "The weather is extremely unpredictable and powerful, which is frightening for people and can cause extensive damage to possessions and property.

"In severe weather your priority must always be your personal safety and that of your family and pets. Our customers can have confidence that our teams are standing by to help work through the process of recovering from and repairing any damage.

"If you need urgent repairs to make your home safe or watertight, or if you need temporary accommodation, please call us right away. For any non-urgent repairs, we encourage our customers to lodge their claim online or via one of our digital channels," Bartlett said.

With the weather pattern moving down the North Island and unsettled weather set to linger into next week, AA Insurance is sharing some tips to help those impacted.

Make sure you, your family and your pets are safe - stay tuned to the latest Civil Defence advice If water has entered the house, turn off your electricity if it is safe to do so, especially if the water level is high enough to reach power sockets Do not enter flood water, nor operate cars or appliances that have been flooded until they have been professionally assessed. Only drive if it is essential to do so and keep up to date with Waka Kotahi’s website for live updates on road closures If rural, check fencing on your property is secure (if it is safe to do so), and move livestock to sheltered areas Take photos of damaged property to help speed up the insurance assessment and claims process. Keep damaged items to be assessed, if safe and practical to do so Have essential repairs completed and hold onto invoices - this will help get your insurance sorted After the event, if your power is working, start drying out your home and reducing mould by turning on any air-conditioners, dehumidifiers, ventilation system, or fans If you’re not sure what to do, contact your insurer. We’re here to help.

Due to the current weather situation, we remind customers that we are experiencing high call volumes. The safety and wellbeing of your family is our first priority so if you need emergency repairs or accommodation, please call us on 0800 500 216 as soon as possible. You can also lodge your claim online here: claim online.