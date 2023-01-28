BNZ offers support for customers affected by flooding and severe weather

Saturday, 28 January, 2023 - 11:02

BNZ is offering a targeted assistance package to support customers and businesses affected by severe weather and flooding in the Auckland region and Upper North Island.

Available immediately, the assistance package includes:

- Ability to review home lending facilities on a case-by-case basis.

- Access to temporary personal overdrafts to support customers who require urgent access to funds while they await insurance pay-outs. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.

- Access to temporary overdrafts for Agri, Business, and Commercial customers up to $100,000, with no application fee. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.

- Access to temporary overdrafts of up to $10,000 with no application fee for Small Business customers. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.

BNZ Executive COO Partnership Banking, Anna Flower, says "the heavy rain and flooding has caused widespread damage and our message to customers is if you’ve been impacted and are worried about your finances please get in touch."

"As we have done for BNZ customers in other communities affected by severe weather events, we’re offering targeted assistance to help relieve some of the immediate financial pressure so people can focus on the clean-up and recovery.

"There are also a range of other options available, especially for customers who are facing hardship, so I encourage people to get in touch so we can see how we can help," she said.

Agribusiness and Business customers should contact their BNZ Partner directly, Small Business customers can call 0800 BNZSME and all other customers can use BNZ digital services or call 0800 ASKBNZ.

This support is available until the end of February 2023.

Due to the State of Emergency, BNZ will not be opening its branches in Auckland today.