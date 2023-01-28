Auckland Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 28 January, 2023 - 20:36

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be toasting a special win after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

