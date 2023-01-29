Back to school: Let's keep everyone safe - NZ Police

Sunday, 29 January, 2023 - 11:45

It’s that time of the year where families are preparing their tamariki to head back to school over the next couple of weeks.

"Everyone has an important part to play when it comes to road safety and particularly around schools," says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of the National Road Policing Centre.

"We urge drivers to be extra vigilant and keep in mind that children can be highly unpredictable.

"We need to do everything we can to safeguard our kids as they walk or cycle to school - some of them for the first time."

There are several key things to keep in mind when addressing road safety, Police suggest parents take the time to have a conversation with their children about staying safety on our roads.

"It can be a memorable time for families when children are heading to school for the first time.

It would be valuable to show them the safest route to get to school and back home and practice with them, including the safest places to cross.

"If you are walking your children to school, remind them to look left and right and look out for cars," says Supt Greally.

Police are also reminding drivers about behaviours near schools and around school buses.

Remember the speed limit is 20km/h when driving past a stationary school bus, and you need to reduce your speed below 30km/h when passing schools.

Normal morning routines for families will be out of sync as the new school year kicks off so we suggest allowing plenty of time for school drop offs so you are not rushed and give the road your full attention.

"Parents set the best example for our young people on how road users need to be safe and smart on our roads."

If families require resources on back to school safety, Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) have tips on their website.