Government supports Waitangi events across Aotearoa

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 11:01

31 events from Te Anau to Hokianga and the Chatham Islands will receive funding to commemorate Waitangi Day 2023 in innovative ways.

The Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund supports community groups, local councils and tangata whenua to work together to organise events that deepen and broaden our shared understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"This Fund recognises that Waitangi Day is for all of Aotearoa, wherever you are," said Glenis Philip-Barbara, Pou Mataaho o Te Hua Deputy Chief Executive, Delivery at ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage. "With so many exciting events planned, we hope that all New Zealanders will be able to engage with this important kaupapa up and down the motu.

"This year, $300,000 in grants will enable communities throughout Aotearoa to commemorate this important national day and explore the continuing relevance of Te Tiriti in shaping the nation we are today.

"A pÅwhiri, art workshops and interactive storyboards hosted by He Iwi Kotahi Tauranga Moana Charitable Trust and model waka racing hosted by Te Anau Waitangi Charitable Trust are among the creative ways that grant recipients are marking Waitangi Day in 2023. Other events will involve hÄ«koi, waiata, kapa haka, poi making, film screenings, and community kÅrero.

"Funded events are taking place in Southland, Canterbury, West Cost, Nelson-Marlborough, Wellington, ManawatÅ«-Whanganui, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Auckland and Northland.

"The Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund is also supporting the events at Waitangi itself, with $450,000 going towards a jam-packed programme led by mana whenua at the lower Treaty Grounds, including Te Tiriti o Waitangi Marae and the iconic waka programme which has engaged young people in the practice and history of Polynesian voyaging for over 80 years.

"With so many ways to mark this important day in so many locations, we encourage all New Zealanders to take this opportunity to reflect on our nation’s founding document and our shared history. It’s a good time to think about how we can incorporate the principles of Te Tiriti into our lives on this public holiday and beyond," said Glenis Philip-Barbara.

A full list of 2023 funded events is available on the ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website.