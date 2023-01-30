Insurance claimant advocate disappointed at lack of advice for those affected by weather

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 12:43

The former chair of the Claimants Reference Group - CRG (which worked for several years with EQC on behalf of people affected by disaster / events), says people currently dealing with the damaging weather, should be better supported with advice about what to do, insurance-wise.

Ali Jones says one of the key things the CRG identified was a need to quickly communicate with homeowners affected by events, to help them navigate the insurance process. This was something homeowners really struggled with after the Canterbury earthquakes.

"I have been contacted by several people asking me what they should do about damaged belongings, throw them out or keep them? My advice, and something the CRG identified as really important, is to take video or photographs of all the damage and affected items. It’s often not practical to keep things that are covered in mud and sodden but it’s so important to be able to prove your loss, show what has happened to your belongings and home," says Ali Jones.

The two main insurance groups have already received about 8000 claims, relating to damage to home, car and personal belongings.

"The only comment or advice I have heard from insurers and the Insurance Council is "get your claims in as soon as possible". That’s good advice however it would be helpful if people had additional information to help them file claims such as including visual evidence of damage," says Ms Jones.

The long-time insurance claimant advocate adds that there’s a real need for a homeowner focused entity that can independently support claimants in circumstances like the weather event in the North Island so they have access to clear, useful and independent advice to help them during what is a stressful and upsetting time.