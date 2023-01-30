Update on the transport network across Auckland after flooding - Auckland Transport

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 13:14

Our thoughts go out to Aucklanders, especially those hit hardest by the flood damage.

We are doing our best to keep Aucklanders moving - but our thoughts are with those impacted directly.

With more rain anticipated in Auckland over the next 48 hours we are expecting our roads and public transport to be under pressure, especially around peak travel times.

This is an unprecedented weather event which means we must respond to changes across our network. Our teams are working hard to clear roads as quickly and as safely possible.

Our network is operational but there are some limitations. Take care when travelling and consider your travel needs if you’re heading out tomorrow.

Plan ahead, take care and drive to the conditions. Expect delays on public transport and on our roads. Be prepared for any further disruptions to your travel.

Our public transport will be operating. The western and eastern train lines have had slips and services will be affected. KiwiRail are continuing their work to clear the tracks.

Red wind warnings for Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow evening means there is the potential for a bridge/lane closure.

Some roads are still closed, but our arterial routes are open. Great North Road has one lane open in each direction which is a 50 per cent reduction in lane availability which will impact travel time.

Rising river and stream levels are now closing roads in Alfriston and Clevedon, along with Waiteitei Road in Wellsford. Scenic Drive suffered three large slips and there is managed access in place for residents.

Expect delays and visit our website to find out which roads are still closed.

We recommend you avoid the following roads:

Mill Flat Road Tahekeroa Road Ahuroa Road Great North Road (Waterview) College Road/Victoria Street/Beaumont Street Shoal Bay Road (GBI) Scenic Drive Glenvar Road Wiri Station/Roscommon Road intersection Otititori Road (Titirangi) Sherwood Drive (Patumahoe)

But most importantly, make sure you and your whanau are safe.

Lastly, I would like to thank our road maintenance crews that have been working all hours to clear debris and drains, open roads and undertake urgent maintenance.

For the latest information on road closures and public transport please check the AT website - at.govt.nz/weatherwatch