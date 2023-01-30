Karen Boyes appointed Executive Director of MEUG

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 14:13

The Major Electricity Users’ Group (MEUG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Boyes as Executive Director from 30 January.

"We are delighted with Karen’s appointment," says MEUG Chair John Harbord. "Karen has over 15 years’ experience in regulatory, policy roles and advocacy roles. Throughout the recruitment process we were impressed with Karen’s exceptional communication skills, the way she engaged with members who were involved in the process, and with her thoughtfulness and understanding of the regulatory and policy landscape."

"I am thrilled to be taking the next step in my career and joining MEUG," says Karen. "MEUG is highly respected and has a strong reputation for thoughtful, evidenced-based advocacy. It’s an exciting and challenging time in the energy sector, and I look forward to getting out and about and meeting with members, officials and stakeholders across the wider sector."

Ms Boyes joins MEUG from First Gas Group, where she most recently worked as Regulatory Policy Manager. Prior to that, Ms Boyes worked as Principal Policy Advisor at Local Government New Zealand, Senior Regulatory Advisor at Genesis Energy, and held roles at the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA). She also has direct experience working in the Beehive, having worked as Private Secretary to then Associate Minister of Transport, Hon Judith Tizard.

Karen is taking over from Ralph Matthes, who is leaving MEUG on 31 March after almost 27 years in the role of MEUG Executive Director. Mr Matthes will remain in his current role alongside Ms Boyes until he steps down on 31 March and will support Ms Boyes as she familiarises herself with the role and MEUG members.

Details about a function to welcome Ms Boyes into the role and to farewell Mr Matthes will be announced in the coming weeks.