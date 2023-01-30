More heavy rain, gales, coming for upper North Island - WeatherWatch

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 14:27

We explain what happened on Friday and why it’s connected to the next burst of severe weather for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

There are multiple moving parts but we break down where the heaviest rain and strongest winds will likely be in the coming week.

We also look to the start of Waitangi Weekend - which has positive news for North Islanders.

And finally, a huge thank you to the MetService Severe Weather team, the every day workers at Auckland council cleaning up the streets and answering calls, emergency agencies and authorities and various leadership groups across Auckland who all stepped up over the weekend.

The more serious communication issues with the Mayor and Auckland Civil Defence can be left for others to discuss, but we wanted to highlight those who have done positive work over the weekend - and will likely be busy helping others in need across this week too. Thank you.

Video can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3ye4d7BztU

Article can be viewed at:

https://www.weatherwatch.co.nz/content/video-special-update-more-heavy-rain-gales-coming-for-upper-north-island/