Mayor pays tribute to former Councillor, Deputy Mayor - Dunedin City Council

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 16:17

Mayor pays tribute to former Councillor, Deputy Mayor

Dunedin (Monday, 30 January 2023) - Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich is today paying tribute to former Dunedin city councillor and Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Maurice Prendergast, who has died aged 83.

"Mr Prendergast was a long-serving city councillor, deputy mayor and board member.

"He was a fierce advocate for his community and he never shied away from sharing his views or holding the DCC to account, even after stepping back from his duties.

"His contribution to our city spanned 18 years, and it is only right we acknowledge his public service.

"On behalf of the Dunedin City Council, I pass on our condolences to Mr Prendergast’s family."