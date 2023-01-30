Toxic algae found at Upukerora River following incident - Environment Southland

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 16:22

Environment Southland is urging dog owners to take care this summer when visiting Southland rivers. We have had a report of a dog dying from suspected toxic algae poisoning after playing in the Upukerora River area, Te Anau, over the weekend.

Environment Southland chief scientist Karen Wilson encouraged river users to take extra care.

"River users should keep their dogs on a lead until they have checked the river for algal growth or mats of algae floating in the water. Dogs can be attracted to the musty smell of the toxic algae on riverbanks and in the water, and can be poisoned from eating a small amount of the slime or dried slime mats."

The Upukerora River at Te Anau-Milford Road is monitored monthly; no toxic algae was present in December 2022. As part of the regular, monthly monitoring programme, Environment Southland staff have undertaken a visual survey of the site and wider area today. An alert has now been issued for this site. Samples were collected from toxic algae mats, and these will be tested for toxin production. The site previously had one alert issued in January 2022.

Algae naturally occur in waterways and can flourish during hot and fine conditions. Most algae are harmless. However, potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) can rapidly bloom to harmful levels. Toxic algae can be recognised in waterways as dark green/brown slime on rocks, or dark brown/black mats at the water’s edge.

If you experience health symptoms after contact with contaminated water, visit a doctor immediately. If you are concerned that any animals have consumed toxic algae or contaminated water, they should be taken to a vet immediately.

In addition, Environment Southland monitors a number of river and lake sites weekly during summer.

Click here for further information www.es.govt.nz/toxic-algae

Additional links:

Toxic algae alerts: https://maps.es.govt.nz/index.aspx?app=summer-swimming

LAWA factsheet: https://www.lawa.org.nz/learn/factsheets/potentially-toxic-algae/

Antenno: https://www.es.govt.nz/about-us/antenno