Mayor announces help with the big Auckland clean up - Auckland Council

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 17:27

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has announced three practical steps Auckland Council is taking to help Aucklanders with the big Auckland clean up.

"Home-owners, families, flatmates, neighbours and volunteers began the big Auckland clean up as soon as Saturday morning and now it is time for Auckland Council to step up our efforts to help," Mayor Brown said.

"This is probably the number one issue Aucklanders affected by the floods have raised with me, Councillors and Local Board members - and we have given clear instructions of what Aucklanders expect.

"First, from today, Aucklanders affected by the floods can drop off storm-related waste for free at nine participating transfer stations throughout the region. This will be an honesty system and please don’t get in the way of your neighbours who may be in greater need than you - and please phone 0800 22 22 00 to give your name and address first.

"Second, over 300 council staff and contractors are working from today to remove storm-waste from roadsides. This should be a last resort and only put stuff on the roadside if you have no vehicle to get to a transfer station and no other way of disposing of it - and after you’ve called 0800 22 22 00 to talk about other options.

"Third, in those streets with the highest need, the council is arranging skips and volunteers to help. More details of where and when will be announced at tomorrow’s 8am briefing.

"It is important to remember that some insurance companies won’t cover you for property you throw away before they assess your claim - so be sure to talk to them first, before you do anything. And insurance companies might also pay for removals costs - so check that too."

The Mayor has been advised by Auckland Council Waste Solutions that regular rubbish and recycling collections will occur as normal, under the amended schedule given today is a public holiday. The only reason rubbish and recycling won’t be collected is if it is unsafe to do so.