One event, extra damage, one excess - AA Insurance

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 18:29

As the Auckland Anniversary storm continues to wreak havoc across the North Island, AA Insurance is reminding customers that all damage incurred by this weather event will be covered under the same claim.

The storm, which has brought extreme rain and wind since Friday 27 January has already caused extensive damage to homes, contents and vehicles, and there is more heavy rain forecast.

To date, AA Insurance has received more than 2,140 claims relating to the storm, with more than 800 of those for motor vehicles. The weather event is shaping up to be the largest insurance event AA Insurance has seen since the Canterbury Earthquakes of 2010-11.

Simon Hobbs Acting Chief Executive AA Insurance said, "The continuing heavy rain is falling on already saturated ground which may cause slips or worsen existing damage. AA Insurance wants to reassure customers that if you have made a claim related to this storm, any subsequent storm-related damage from this event will be covered under the same claim - there’s no need to make another claim.

"Our assessors will work with you to understand the extent of the damage. The best thing to do is take photos of damage, hold onto receipts if you make emergency repairs, and keep damaged items if it’s safe and practical to do so," Hobbs said.

One event, multiple policies, one excess

If customers hold multiple policies with AA Insurance and experience damage to their home, contents and/or car caused by the Auckland Anniversary storm, they will only pay one excess for their claims.

"The storm is causing widespread damage and customers may need to claim on their home, contents and car. If the damage is caused by the same event, customers only need to pay one excess," Hobbs said.

"The many Kiwis impacted by this devastating weather event are in our thoughts and we are focused on supporting customers who are unable to return to their homes. Our priority is ensuring customers’ immediate safety by arranging temporary accommodation, so they have a secure place to stay while their homes are assessed.

"Where vehicles are assessed as a total loss, we are focused on settling these claims as quickly as possible and getting money to our customers’ accounts so they can quickly source a replacement vehicle," Hobbs said.

Due to the current weather situation, we remind customers that we are experiencing high call volumes. The safety and wellbeing of your family is our first priority so if you need emergency repairs or accommodation, please call us on 0800 500 216 as soon as possible. You can also lodge your claim online at www.aainsurance.co.nz

With the unsettled weather continuing, AA Insurance is sharing some tips to help those impacted.

- Make sure you, your family and your pets are safe - stay tuned to the latest Civil Defence advice

- If water has entered the house, turn off your electricity if it is safe to do so, especially if the water level is high enough to reach power sockets

- Do not enter flood water, nor operate cars or appliances that have been flooded until they have been professionally assessed. Only drive if it is essential to do so and keep up to date with Waka Kotahi’s website for live updates on road closures

- If rural, check fencing on your property is secure (if it is safe to do so), and move livestock to sheltered areas

- Take photos of damaged property to help speed up the insurance assessment and claims process. Keep damaged items to be assessed, if safe and practical to do so, or take photos of items that are thrown out

- Have essential repairs completed and hold onto invoices - this will help get your insurance sorted

- After the event, if your power is working, start drying out your home and reducing mould by turning on any air-conditioners, dehumidifiers, ventilation system, or fans

- If you’re not sure what to do, contact your insurer. We’re here to help.