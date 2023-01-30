Surf Life Saving Northern Region urges beachgoers to avoid coastline

Monday, 30 January, 2023 - 20:18

Lifeguards issue warning to Auckland, Northland and Waikato Beachgoers to avoid the Coastline for up to the next 48 hours

Following recent updates and public advice from Auckland Emergency Management, Surf Life Saving are issuing warnings to all public to avoid the coastline until the current weather warnings clear.

At this stage while there is not absolute certainty over the next 48 hours of weather and rainfall, Surf Life Saving Northern Region Chief Executive Matt Williams has requested the public avoid using the coastline for recreation.

"The forecast has been indicative that the beach will not be a safe place for the next couple of day, in terms of both water-quality and conditions. Additionally, we are also expecting lifeguard assets to be stretched responding to incoming emergency taskings related to possible flooding."

Lifeguards will still be present at key locations to respond to emergencies that may arise, however it is not expected at this time that the flagged areas, which mark safe swimming areas on patrolled beaches, will be out due to unsafe or uncertain coastal conditions.

Regular updates on current patrols and water quality will be available across the SafeSwim platform.

Surf Lifeguards from Mangawhai SAR Squad and Sunset SAR Squad were requested by Police to assist with flood-water rescues in Maungaturoto and Port Waikato, but were unable to respond due to access points being blocked.