Fire and Emergency declares a prohibited fire season for Dunedin, Strath Taieri, Mopanui, and Coastal Waitaki

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 08:01

Dunedin, Strath Taieri, Mopanui, and Coastal Waitaki zones have moved to a prohibited fire season as of 8am this morning (31 January 2023), until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means a total ban on outdoor fires, and all previously granted fire permits are suspended.

Dunedin, Strath Taieri, Mopanui, and Coastal Waitaki join Clutha, Upper Waitaki, Lakes, and Central zones in a prohibited fire season.

The Alpine zone remains in a restricted fire season, meaning a permit is required to light a fire.

District Manager Phil Marsh says these zones have now reached the threshold for banning outdoor fires.

"The hot and dry weather forecast for Dunedin, Strath Taieri, Mopanui, and Coastal Waitaki is increasing the risk of large vegetation fires in the area," he says.

"Any rain is unlikely to make an impact on the already significantly dry landscape.

"The small amount of rain we are getting is evaporating quickly, and it’s expected to be this way until the end of summer.

"There is a long history of fires in the area, including the recent Glenledi scrub fire and Coal Gully Road fire, both requiring extensive mop-up operations," he says.

Phil Marsh is encouraging locals and visitors in the area to remain vigilant, and to understand the fire dangers.

"It’s important to know what you can and can’t do in a prohibited season, so please head to www.checkitsalright.nz for tips and fire safety advice."