Raise a glass of NZ Rose this Sunday - NZ Rose Day

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 09:51

The eighth New Zealand Rosé Day will celebrate New Zealand’s fastest growing wine style this Sunday, with wineries, retailers, and restaurants thinking pink.

Falling on the 5th of February every year, NZ Rosé Day kicks off the Waitangi holiday in style and celebrates the country’s Rosé wines which have soared in popularity with Kiwis and wine lovers overseas.

Locally made Rosé is now the fourth largest New Zealand wine export. 7.9 million litres were exported globally in 2021, compared to 3.6 million litres in 2018 and just 0.56 million litres in 2010 according to NZ Winegrowers export statistics.

And the rise of Rosé is far from over. According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, the Rosé category is forecasted to grow by almost 70 percent from 2020 to 2024. "Rosé remains one of the most potent and far-reaching trends within the wine category," says IWSR.

Caro Jensen, who launched New Zealand Rosé Day with Emily Camblin in 2016 under Sip NZ (now caroha.com), says it started as a way to raise awareness about local Rosé wines, including the array of quality wines in a variety of styles, sweetness and price point. "Sipping New Zealand Rosé is the best way to support local this weekend," she says.

Join the NZ Rosé Day celebrations via the hashtags #nzroséday and #nzrosé and visit caroha.com to find out more.

