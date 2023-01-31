'Scholarship winner focussed on bridging the gap between science and farming'

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 09:57

About to enter her second year of studying toward a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Lincoln University, it’s not surprising Georgia is keeping her career options open, but she knows her future will involve helping Kiwi farmers one way or another.

"Last year at Uni we spent a lot of time in the lab, and it’s been really interesting to be involved in the science of farming. While I don’t necessarily want to be a scientist or go into farming straight out of University, I can definitely see myself somewhere in the middle.

"I’d like to be able to relate Ag research and lab outcomes back to farmers in a way that’s relevant and practical to them so that New Zealand agriculture can continue to change and adapt to meet the needs of our consumers, the environment and our rural communities."

Garry Diack, Ravensdown CEO, says it was Georgia’s clear thinking and great attitude that made her a stand-out for this year’s scholarship panellists.

"At a time when we’re facing immense societal pressure and disruption, it’s never been as important to have a pipeline of leaders who can help farmers get the most out of innovation and technologies as they navigate the evolving challenges of farming.

"With young leaders like Georgia coming through the ranks, it gives me confidence that the future of New Zealand is in very capable hands."

At just 19, Georgia already has a fair amount of agricultural experience under her belt. Growing up on a Tinui sheep and beef farm in the Wairarapa, some of her fondest childhood memories involved helping her Mum and Dad, Jodie and Mike Higinbottom.

"As a kid, I really enjoyed getting out on the farm, I’m fortunate to have hardworking parents who encouraged me and gave me enough room to give things a go. Dad was always happy to teach and explain things on the farm to me. It was awesome to get the cows in on the horses, and docking was always one of my favourite times of the year. I guess I always knew I wanted to be part of the agriculture sector in some way."

Georgia knows New Zealand farmers are world leaders when it comes to sustainability and the use of technology, but she’s also keen to learn more about different ways of farming around the world.

"I want to travel at some stage, I'm keen to learn about different cultures and farming practices overseas and I’m interested to understand some of the aspects we might be able to take away and apply here.

"I would love to go to Australia and work on one of those big outback stations. The scale of farming in America is just massive so I'm intrigued to see that too. But for now, my focus is on the next couple of years here at Lincoln.

"This summer I’ve been working for Ross and Cara Minson just out of Springston. As part of the practical component of my degree, I need to work for 10 weeks on a Dairy farm and it’s been awesome. I’ve learnt so much more than I was expecting to. I’ve been really fortunate that my bosses and manager don’t just ask me to do things, they’re taking the time to explain the reasons why things are done a certain way and make sure I get to do a variety of jobs."

Heading into 2023 her focus is on completing the next three years at Lincoln, getting involved in student life, indulging her passion for the outdoors and seeing more of the South Island with the Lincoln Uni Hunting Club.

"As well as getting on with my studies, this year I’m hoping to play hockey and get away on a few trips with the Lincoln Uni Young Farmers Club. This year I’ll be Treasurer of the club and I’m looking forward to developing the skills needed for this role.

"Thankfully the Hugh Williams Scholarship means I can worry less about my own finances, with fees for my second year now 50 percent covered!"