NRL hard-man expecting a tough encounter on home turf - Rotorua Council

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 10:02

Kiwis’ enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is known for his on field aggression and that’s not set to change when the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars: MÄori v Indigenous clash in Rotorua.

The 33-year-old, tips the scales at 116kg and towers over most of his opposition at 193cm. It’s an intimidating sight to behold when he plays, but get him talking about his three children; Zahli (7), Harper (4) and Hudson (11 months) he becomes an entirely different person. A proud dad, who acknowledges his MÄori culture.

"My kids mean the world to me. I love being a dad. I think it’s important that they know who they are and that they are proud of their culture. Every time my mum comes to visit, she pulls out the guitar and sings waiata to them."

Waerea-Hargreaves has played 280 NRL games, 33 games for New Zealand and two NRL All Star games and says it’s a great honour to get to wear the MÄori jersey in an All Stars clash.

"It’s right up there for me, there is a lot of pride on the line every time you step on the field, especially when it’s in front of a home crowd. It’s not often I get that opportunity especially in Rotorua where I grew up. I made my Kiwis’ debut on that field so it makes if even more special for me."

The NRL Indigenous Games fixture is being held at the Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday 11 February and it is the first time it will be held outside of Australia.

"It’s fitting that it’s being held here and a great opportunity for not only the players to shine on the field but for league fans to go and watch some exciting rugby league."

Despite playing at the highest level for more than a decade, Waerea-Hargreaves has no plans on changing the style of game which has earned him the "enforcer tag" and he is promising a bruising encounter.

"Both sides will be looking to dominate early, so you can expect some big clashes, which suits me, I like being competitive. I never play or do anything to lose, I always try and go as hard as I can," Waerea-Hargreaves says.

Another Rotorua lad who will get to wear the MÄori jersey is Hayze Perham. The 23-year-old made his debut for the Warriors in 2019, before spending two seasons with the Eels.

It’s been reported Perham, will make his debut for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at fullback after impressing coaching staff at the club.

Prior to the kick-off of the men’s game between the Aotearoa New Zealand MÄori versus Australian Indigenous All Stars, fans will be treated to a mixed touch game between the MÄori All Stars and Australian Indigenous All Stars as well as a league clash between the New Zealand MÄori Women and the Australian Indigenous Women’s All Stars.

Details can be found here.

Gates open at 1.15pm and the Indigenous women’s game kicks-off at 3.30pm, followed by the men’s game getting underway at 5.45pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster click here.