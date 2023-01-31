Kaipara District Council - a welcoming community

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 10:05

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is delighted to announce Kaipara District Council among the latest group of councils to join the Welcoming Communities programme.

Five new Councils are joining the Programme, designed to create inclusive environments where all residents can thrive and belong.

"We are grateful for the enthusiasm shown and the desire from Councils around the country to be part of such an important initiative that began five years ago," says Fiona Whiteridge, General Manager of Refugee and Migrant Services INZ.

There are now 31 Councils taking part in the Welcoming Communities programme. Nationally one third of city and district councils are now committed to making their communities more welcoming for everyone.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson says "Migrants play a critical part in keeping Kaipara’s agriculture, and hospitality industries and our health services functioning. They contribute to our economy and make our communities all the richer for their presence."

"When they feel welcomed, they will want to stay, and tell their friends about the wonderful place Kaipara is" says Mayor Jepsen.

The other four Councils joining the Programme this intake include WhangÄrei District, Hutt City, Porirua City, and Timaru District. Their involvement follows the eleven Councils that joined the programme in 2022 - Napier City, South Wairarapa District, Rotorua Lakes District, Upper Hutt City, Westland District, Waitaki District, Marlborough District, Hurunui District, Nelson City, Tasman District and Hastings District.

"This programme is an incredibly important tool for building strong and connected communities, for making newcomers, no matter their background, feel included, so everyone can thrive," says Ms Whiteridge.

More on the accreditation programme:

Welcoming Communities supports councils and their communities to create welcoming environments for newcomers, specifically recent migrants, former refugees and international students.

The programme involves local residents in developing, delivering and participating in welcoming activities. This approach increases social engagement and provides opportunities to build social connections.