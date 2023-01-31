Timaru District Council - a special place to live

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 10:10

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is pleased to announce Timaru District Council among the latest group of councils to join the Welcoming Communities programme.

Five new Councils are joining the Programme, designed to create inclusive environments where all residents can thrive and belong.

"We are grateful for the enthusiasm shown and the desire from Councils around the country to be part of such an important initiative that began five years ago," says Fiona Whiteridge, General Manager of Refugee and Migrant Services INZ.

There are now 31 Councils taking part in the Welcoming Communities programme. Nationally one third of city and district councils are now committed to making their communities more welcoming for everyone.

Timaru District Council Mayor Nigel Bowen says, "Timaru District is a special place to live, and we’re keen to reach out and provide a warm welcome for people coming into our community."

"In return we benefit from a wealth of new experiences and ideas, new cultures for our community to explore and fresh new perspectives to help our businesses thrive. There’s great opportunities for those coming here, and for our community as well" says Mayor Bowen.

The other four Councils joining the Programme this intake include WhangÄrei District, Kaipara District, Hutt City, and Porirua City Council. Their involvement follows the eleven Councils that joined the programme in 2022 - Napier City, South Wairarapa District, Rotorua Lakes District, Upper Hutt City, Westland District, Waitaki District, Marlborough District, and Hurunui District, Nelson City, Tasman District and Hastings District.

"This programme is an incredibly important tool for building strong and integrated communities, for making newcomers, no matter their background, feel included, so everyone can thrive," says Ms Whiteridge.

More on the accreditation programme:

Welcoming Communities supports councils and their communities to create welcoming environments for newcomers, specifically recent migrants, former refugees and international students.

The programme involves local residents in developing, delivering and participating in welcoming activities. This approach increases social engagement and provides opportunities to build social connections.

Immigration New Zealand provides funding, resources, accreditation, best practice information, networking opportunities, programme evaluation and guidance to participating councils.